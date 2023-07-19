Heavy rains wreak havoc across Jammu; 8 dead

Jammu: Five members of two families were buried alive under the debris of two mud-brick houses at Bani while three others washed away in landslide incidents at separate places across Bani sub division of Kathua district on Wednesday, following overnight heavy rains.

Abdul Qayum lost his 12-year old son and 11-year old daughter whereas Mushtaq Ahmed lost his wife and two sons.

According to officials, two houses collapsed when a landslide hit them following heavy overnight downpour at Panchayat Surjan in ward number 3 of Bani.

“With the collapse of two mud-bricks houses, five people of two families buried alive underneath the debris of their houses. Immediately, we launched an operation with the help of locals, police, army, paramilitary forces, and SDRF,” said an official.

As the rainfall continued, the official said, the rescue teams recovered bodies one by one from the debris in the remote village, after hectic efforts.

The official said that Mohammed Asif (12) and his sister namely Nazia Bano (11), both children of Abdul Qayum, resident of Surjan were buried under the collapsed house and their bodies were retrieved by the rescue teams.

Similarly, the rescue teams recovered the body of Zareena Begam (45), wife of Mushtaq Ahmed, and their minor son Arbaz (3) from the debris. However, the official claimed that the body of Shahbaz (14), another son of Mushtaq Ahmed, was recovered late in the evening.

Meanwhile, the official said that Sham Lal (45), son of Tara Chand, resident of Bhullari; Naseema Begam (50), wife of Mohammed Rafiq, resident of Madhota and Ajay Singh (13), son of Mohinder Singh, resident of Sitti washed away in the landslides triggered by heavy rains in their respective villages in Bani.

Their bodies were recovered by the rescue teams, the official said, while informing that the rescue operation took long because the machines could not reach there.

“One mud-house collapsed at Drabshalla in the hilly district Kishtwar, following heavy downpour. There was no loss of life or damage to any other property in the district,” an official told Greater Kashmir.