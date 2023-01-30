Heavy snowfall throws life out of gear in Kashmir

Srinagar: Moderate to heavy snowfall, which began on Sunday night, threw life out of gear in Kashmir on Monday badly affecting the air and surface traffic.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) issued an avalanche warning for 10 districts of the Union Territory. However, the Meteorological Department has predicted improvement in weather conditions from Tuesday afternoon.
MeT officials said while Srinagar and plains received moderate snow, the upper areas received heavy snow disrupting the normal life. “Moderate to heavy snowfall was reported in Kashmir and hilly areas of Jammu,” MeT officials said, adding that moderate rain with thunderstorms was reported in most places of Jammu.
“Snowfall and rain is very likely to continue for the next 12 hours. Expect gradual decrease in precipitation from later tonight and improvement from Tuesday afternoon,” they said.
Many far-flung areas of Kashmir were also disconnected from their district headquarters due to heavy snowfall. These areas also included Tangdhar, Keran, Machil and Gurez.
Srinagar and the nearby areas were covered with a thick blanket of snow due to which the surface traffic and the normal life was affected. Train services on the Baramulla-Banihal route were suspended due to accumulation of snow on the tracks.
It was intermittently snowing in Srinagar and its adjoining areas till this report was filed. Tourists on Boulevard road on the bank of Dal lake, however, were seen enjoying snow and capturing memorable moments amid snow.
Tourist resorts of Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Sonmarg also received moderate to heavy snowfall during the day.
All flight operations were suspended and surface traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained affected.
“All 68 flights scheduled to take off from the Srinagar International Airport today were cancelled due to low visibility and continuous snowfall,” Srinagar International Airport officials said.
SNOWFALL RECORDED
According to MeT officials in the last 24 hours till 0830 hours, Srinagar received 12.5 cms of snow, Qazigund 13.0 cm, Pahalgam 22.1 cm, Kupwara 4.5 cm, Kokernag 8.5 cm, Gulmarg 30.5 cm (above 1 foot), Banihal 0.4 cm and Bhaderwah 2.0 cm.
PLUMMETING TEMPERATURES
Srinagar recorded a low of minus 0.2°C against minus 2.4°C on the previous night while today’s minimum temperature was above normal by 0.8°C for the summer capital.
Qazigund, MeT officials said, recorded a low of minus 0.1°C against minus 2.8°C on the previous night and it was 2.5°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.
Pahalgam, recorded a low of minus 1.4°C against minus 5.6°C on the previous night and it was 4.7°C above normal at the tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. Kokernag recorded a low of minus 0.8°C against minus 2.7°C on the previous night and it was 1.8°C above normal for the place.
Ski resort of Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 4.6°C against minus 7.2°C on the previous night and it was 2.9°C above normal at the skiing resort.
The mercury in Kupwara settled at minus 0.4°C against minus 1.0°C on the previous night and it was above 2.1°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.
Jammu received 8.9 mm of rain during the 24 hours and recorded a low of 10.4°C against 7.6°C on the previous night and it was 1.7°C above normal for winter capital.
Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of minus 0.6°C and minus 6.8°C respectively.
AVALANCHE WARNING
Amid prevailing inclement weather conditions, Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority on Sunday issued an avalanche warning for ten districts in upcoming 24 hours.
JKDMA has warned of possible ‘High danger level’ avalanches above 2500 metres above sea-level over Doda, Kishtwar and Poonch districts.
Avalanche with ‘medium danger level’ is likely to occur above 1500 to 2500 metres over Bandipora, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Kulgam and Ramban, read the advisory.
Avalanche with ‘low danger level’ is likely to occur above 1500 metres over Anantnag district.
“People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas,” the advisory further read.