Heavy snowfall throws life out of gear in Kashmir

Srinagar: Moderate to heavy snowfall, which began on Sunday night, threw life out of gear in Kashmir on Monday badly affecting the air and surface traffic.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) issued an avalanche warning for 10 districts of the Union Territory. However, the Meteorological Department has predicted improvement in weather conditions from Tuesday afternoon.

MeT officials said while Srinagar and plains received moderate snow, the upper areas received heavy snow disrupting the normal life. “Moderate to heavy snowfall was reported in Kashmir and hilly areas of Jammu,” MeT officials said, adding that moderate rain with thunderstorms was reported in most places of Jammu.

“Snowfall and rain is very likely to continue for the next 12 hours. Expect gradual decrease in precipitation from later tonight and improvement from Tuesday afternoon,” they said.