HED bars faculty, officers from visiting abroad without prior permission

Srinagar: The J&K government has barred the faculty and the principals of the government degree colleges from planning any foreign visits without seeking proper approval from the administrative department.
The circular instructions issued to this effect by the under secretary Higher Education Department (HED) said that officers of the HED including faculty members, Principal, officials desirous of undertaking a foreign visit on private affairs may submit a written request at least 30 days in advance.
“The period of 30 days will be relaxed only in case of medical or other emergency requiring urgent travel and under no other circumstances,” the department circular reads. The department has sent a stern message in this regard saying that any violation of the instructions or any unauthorized travel shall invite disciplinary action under the relevant conduct rules.
“It may be noted that mere submission of a request or an application cannot be construed as permission,” it reads.
The move comes after the department observed that some faculty members of Government Degree Colleges of J&K UT were proceeding on foreign visits without obtaining prior approval from the Competent Authority thereby “defeating the purpose of instructions notified in this regard from time to time.” “This violation of standing instructions has been viewed seriously by the authorities,” the HED circular reads.
The department has further said that the procedure for granting permission in favour of all government servants including faculty members and the Principals of Higher Educational Institutions for private visits to foreign countries has been prescribed clearly by the Government.
“It is accordingly impressed upon all the Faculty Members of GDCs J&K UT to strictly adhere to the instructions issued on the subject,” the circular reads, advising the officers, college faculty and principals not to undertake any foreign visit on private affairs without prior approval of the administrative department.