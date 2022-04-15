HED bars faculty, officers from visiting abroad without prior permission

“The period of 30 days will be relaxed only in case of medical or other emergency requiring urgent travel and under no other circumstances,” the department circular reads. The department has sent a stern message in this regard saying that any violation of the instructions or any unauthorized travel shall invite disciplinary action under the relevant conduct rules.

“It may be noted that mere submission of a request or an application cannot be construed as permission,” it reads.

The move comes after the department observed that some faculty members of Government Degree Colleges of J&K UT were proceeding on foreign visits without obtaining prior approval from the Competent Authority thereby “defeating the purpose of instructions notified in this regard from time to time.” “This violation of standing instructions has been viewed seriously by the authorities,” the HED circular reads.