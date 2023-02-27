Heighten counter-terror operations in Pulwama: ADGP Kashmir

Srinagar: A day after the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit by terrorists, Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, on Monday stressed upon Police and other security forces to enhance counter-terror operations in Pulwama District of south Kashmir.
The ADGP said this during a visit and subsequent security review meeting at Pulwama that was attended by senior officers of Police, Army and paramilitary forces on Monday.
He said that a massive hunt was underway to track down the attackers.
Officials said that ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Monday visited district Pulwama where he held a detailed security review meeting in which officers of Police and other security forces participated.
In the security meeting officers including Army’s Sector Commander, DIG Police south Kashmir, DIG CRPF, SSP Pulwama, Army’s CO and CRPF’s Commandants and other officers were present.
They said that the ADGP Kashmir was briefed about the overall security measures put in place by the participating officers.
During the meeting, officials said the ADGP Kashmir urged them to implement additional security measures in order to prevent such terror incidents.
“While instructing the officers present in the meeting, the ADGP Kashmir stressed to enhance counter-terror operations in Pulwama District,” officials said adding that the ADGP Kashmir also directed the Police officers present in the meeting to generate more humint and techint and further launch counter-terrorist operations along with security forces.
“Besides, the process for identifying hybrid terrorists and taking appropriate actions were also discussed in the meeting,” officials said.
On Sunday morning a terrorist shot dead a Kashmir Pandit in Pulwama.
He was identified as Sanjay Sharma, 45, son of Kashi Nath Pandit, a Kashmiri Pandit and resident of Achan village of Pulwama.
He was shot at by terrorists from point blank range on Sunday morning near his home when he was on way to buy medicines from the market.
He was the father of three kids.