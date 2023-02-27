Heighten counter-terror operations in Pulwama: ADGP Kashmir

Srinagar: A day after the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit by terrorists, Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, on Monday stressed upon Police and other security forces to enhance counter-terror operations in Pulwama District of south Kashmir.

The ADGP said this during a visit and subsequent security review meeting at Pulwama that was attended by senior officers of Police, Army and paramilitary forces on Monday.

He said that a massive hunt was underway to track down the attackers.

Officials said that ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Monday visited district Pulwama where he held a detailed security review meeting in which officers of Police and other security forces participated.