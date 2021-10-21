Heightened security continues across Kashmir

Srinagar: Ahead of the Union Home Minister’s visit to J&K and in the wake of civilian killings, the security continued to remain tight with intense frisking,

seizing of bikes and speculative CASOs being conducted across Kashmir.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar, however, said that seizure of bikes and shutting down of internet in parts of Kashmir “are not related to the upcoming visit of Union Home Minister”.