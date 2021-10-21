Heightened security continues across Kashmir

Srinagar: Ahead of the Union Home Minister’s visit to J&K and in the wake of civilian killings, the security continued to remain tight with intense frisking,
seizing of bikes and speculative CASOs being conducted across Kashmir.
Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar, however, said that seizure of bikes and shutting down of internet in parts of Kashmir “are not related to the upcoming visit of Union Home Minister”.
"Seizing some bikes and shutting down of internet of some towers is purely related to #terror #violences. It has nothing to do with visit of the Hon’ble HM," IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said in a tweet. His tweet comes amid an alleged police crackdown on bikers particularly in Srinagar areas.
Meanwhile, a top police officer told Greater Kashmir: “We have been directed to remain extra alert and strengthen the intelligence and security grids in our respective areas of jurisdiction.”
“Police, paramilitary forces and other security apparatus have been directed to maintain close surveillance and keep close track of inimical elements,” the officer said.
On Thursday also, heavy deployment of security forces was witnessed in Srinagar. More check posts manned by joint parties of police and paramilitary forces have been set up in Srinagar for frisking.
Many mobile bunkers of police and paramilitary forces were seen in standby mode at several places in Srinagar. At the mobile bunkers stationed at TRC crossing, Lal Chowk, Jehangir Chowk, M A Road, Bemina, Parimpora, Bypass, the joint teams of police and CRPF were seen checking vehicles and seeking identity cards of the travelers.
There were also “speculative CASOs” in parts of the city since morning. However, during operations no one was arrested. “More area domination was carried out in Srinagar,” a senior police officer said here, adding that vigil has been stepped up across Kashmir.
During the day, scores of bikes were seized by police from parts of the city.
Besides Srinagar, reports reaching here from other district headquarters said that police and paramilitary forces were stopping vehicles and checking identity cards of the passengers.