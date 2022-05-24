Helicopter services: SASB asked to file status report on plea for online booking

The petition by an organisation, the Indian Council of Legal Aid, submitted that the refusal of the Centre and the Shrine Board to introduce the online system for booking and sale of all tickets of helicopter services from Jammu and Srinagar for the Amarnath yatra, was resulting into hoarding and black marketing of tickets leading to the misery for thousands of genuine and needy pilgrims.

It termed it as wholly arbitrary, discriminatory, irrational, unwarranted and unjust, and against the public interest.

The counsel appearing for the Amarnathji Shrine Board said 100 per cent booking for helicopter services for the pilgrimage would be done through an online process and the same would be put in place shortly.