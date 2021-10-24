Helipads to be built in every district of J&K: HM

He stated that 9 medical colleges, 15 nursing colleges, IITs, NITs, IIMs, NIFT, IIMC, 2 Cancer Institutes, polytechnics, B.Sc nursing colleges, many institutes were built and started here.

The Union Home Minister said that work was continuing on a six-lane expressway from Delhi to Katra via Amritsar.

“For the first time since Independence, the focus has been on tourism in Jammu and religious tourism circuits are being developed. In March this year alone, about 62,000 travellers from abroad came to the Jammu region, which is a record till date,” he said.

Shah said that earlier the people of Jammu had to go to Delhi to show their children the metro railway. He said, “After two years the mothers here do not have to take their children to Delhi to travel in the metro, because the metro itself will come to Jammu. The metro is about to start in Jammu and Srinagar.”