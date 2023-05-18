Hepatitis C prevalence among drug abusers in Kashmir 72%: IMHANS Study

Srinagar: A new study conducted by the Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS), Kashmir has found that the prevalence of Hepatitis C among drug abusers in Kashmir is 72 percent.

According to the study, ‘Seroprevalence of HIV, Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C; the associated psychiatric comorbidities and stigma among injection drug users in Kashmir: A Hospital-Based, Cross-Sectional Study’, almost 300 patients were subjected to the hepatitis C virus screening.

Of the 300 samples screened at the Drug De-Addiction Centre at SMHS hospital, 72 percent of youngsters between the age group of 21 to 25 years addicted to intravenous drugs were found to have Hepatitis C infection.

Dr Kubra Farooq has conducted the study under the guidance of Dr Yasir Hassan Rather, Professor at IMHANS.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Dr Rather said that current scenario and the research was indicative that Kashmir was heading towards an HCV epidemic in an already existing drug abuse epidemic.

"Injection drug users are known for high-risk behaviours of sharing needles and syringes or other injection materials which can lead to transmission of blood borne infections like HCV. If we talk about Kashmir, IDU is the main driver of the HCV epidemic that we are witnessing. In substance users having HCV, substance use can hasten disease progression, affect adherence to antiviral therapy (HCV medicine), and worsen the overall consequences of HCV that can lead to liver failure," he said.