Herath celebrated with gaiety

Srinagar: The festival of Maha Shivratri, locally known as Herath, was celebrated with religious fervor across Kashmir with devotees thronging religious places across Kashmir.

The festival was celebrated on Saturday with hundreds of devotees from the Kashmir Pandit community paying obeisance at various temples and offering Puja on the occasion.

The biggest gathering was held at Shankaracharya Temple overlooking the Dal Lake in Srinagar.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Shankaracharya Temple priest Jail Singh said that the Puja and other religious activities started at 4 am followed by Hawan and other religious activities.