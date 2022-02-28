Herath celebrated with religious fervour

Srinagar: Maha Shivratri, locally known as 'Herath', was celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety across Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Pandits paid obeisance at temples and offered Puja on the occasion. The biggest gathering on the festival was held at Shankaracharya Temple overlooking the Dal Lake in Srinagar.

The special prayers were also held at Ganpatyar and Hanuman Temple at Amira Kadal in Srinagar throughout the day.