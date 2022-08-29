Here’s what J&K Police has to say on the increasing cyber crimes

Srinagar: Senior Superintendent of Police, Cyber Investigations, Sandeep Choudhary Monday urged the people not to fall in the net of cyber criminals and asked the victims to report to Cyber Police Stations.
In a video message, Sandeep Choudhary said that unknown fraudsters use the profile of senior persons in the office to seek Amazon Gift Cards from their subordinates on WhatsApp.
He said fraudsters address them by their names, asking them if they were familiar with Amazon Pay Gift Cards.
SSP Cyber Investigations urged people facing such a situation to call 1930 for prompt action by Cyber Police.
Such incidents were recently reported from Punjab where a fraudster had used the picture of the High Court Chief Justice to mint money from his subordinate staff.
Choudhary said that another fraud to mint money is “sextortion” where unknown criminals start the act by using video calls.
He said that the call is made by nude women and once it is attended, a screenshot or video is recorded.
Choudhary said that later the scammer blackmails the person saying that the video would be made viral in case money was not transferred to them.
He said that after some time, the victim is called by fake cops and informed about the “wrongful act”.
Choudhary said that those are not cops but fraudsters and the person is pressurised to transfer money. He said that the victim is also threatened that the video would be uploaded on YouTube.
Choudhary urged the people to report such things to Cyber Police Stations of Jammu and Srinagar.
He also urged the people to block such numbers at the first instance.
Cyber Police in Srinagar has intensified efforts to curb online crimes in J&K.