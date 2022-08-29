Here’s what J&K Police has to say on the increasing cyber crimes

Srinagar: Senior Superintendent of Police, Cyber Investigations, Sandeep Choudhary Monday urged the people not to fall in the net of cyber criminals and asked the victims to report to Cyber Police Stations.

In a video message, Sandeep Choudhary said that unknown fraudsters use the profile of senior persons in the office to seek Amazon Gift Cards from their subordinates on WhatsApp.

He said fraudsters address them by their names, asking them if they were familiar with Amazon Pay Gift Cards.

SSP Cyber Investigations urged people facing such a situation to call 1930 for prompt action by Cyber Police.

Such incidents were recently reported from Punjab where a fraudster had used the picture of the High Court Chief Justice to mint money from his subordinate staff.