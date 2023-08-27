Heroic deeds of our mountaineers will continue to motivate us: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that the heroic deeds of the mountaineers would continue to motivate and inspire generations to come.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that attending the flag-in ceremony of the Mountain Expedition-NUN-KUN organised by Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering and Winter Sports, Pahalgam, the LG said, “I am confident the courage, valour, and heroic deeds of our mountaineers will continue to motivate us to build a better society and it will inspire generations to come.”

Interacting with the expedition team at Raj Bhawan, he lauded their grit, determination, and accomplishment for creating a history by climbing twin peaks of Mt Nun and Mt Kun.

“This expedition led by Col Hem Chandra Singh has created many records and a proud moment for all mountaineering fraternity, J&K and our nation. It is not an ordinary adventure or a conquest but it shows our search for the unknown and pursuit of exploring the unexplored,” Sinha said.

He said the exemplary courage and dedication of the expedition team would instill confidence in the young generation to take up new challenges, new opportunities and contribute to nation building.