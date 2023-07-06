Heroin Abuse in Kashmir | Crackdown on supply channels spikes treatment seeking graph

Srinagar: A person addicted to heroin spends a whopping Rs 88,000 per month on the drug in Kashmir, a cost that is constantly rising due to the narrowing of supply channels.

The difficulties in procurement are pushing more people to seek treatment, doctors believe.

In the year 2022, a humongous 41,110 people sought treatment for substance abuse in Kashmir, data from Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS) reveals.

The number is nearly double the number of treatment seekers in the year 2021 – 23,403.

As per a study ‘Prevalence and Pattern of Substance Use Disorders in Kashmir (2022)’ carried out by IMHANS in collaboration with the Department of Social Welfare and Directorate of Health, Kashmir, heroin is the primary drug of abuse in all the districts of Kashmir.

The study was carried out across 10 districts of Kashmir province.

The survey revealed that the average cost incurred by one person consuming a gram of heroin per day was to the tune of Rs 88,183.