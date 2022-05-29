Hexa-copter shot down along IB in Kathua: ADGP Mukesh Singh

Jammu: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu zone Mukesh Singh on Sunday said that the police shot down a hexa-copter drone, carrying explosives, after it crossed the International Border (IB) from Pakistan side in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district.
He said that the police also recovered 7 UBGL grenades and equal number of magnetic or sticky bombs attached to the drone which was shot down in Talli village, falling under police post Marheen area of Rajbagh Police Station of Hiranagar.
During the early morning hours, a farmer Daleep Singh and other members of his family were working in their fields when they spotted a hexa-copter hovering over their fields. Before they could do anything, a search party of local police reached the spot.
“The police team fired around 8 to 10 rounds towards the hexa-copter following which it crashed in the fields,” said the police sources.
Meanwhile, Daleep Singh told the local media persons, “I tied the wings of the copter with a piece of cloth when it crashed in our fields so that it could not fly again. It had a payload and we avoided going close to it again.”
Immediately, the search parties of the Kathua police reached the spot and seized the hexa-copter whereas the security forces including Special Operation Group, J&K Police and Indian army cordoned off the area.
“Acting swiftly on the basis of drone activity observed in the area of Talli village in Hariya Chak under Police Station Rajbagh, early morning, the search party of police was being regularly sent in the general area,” ADGP Jammu zone Mukesh Singh told Greater Kashmir.
He said, “The search party observed a drone coming from the border side and fired at it. The drone was shot down. It had a payload attachment with it which is being screened by the bomb disposal experts.”
Following the seizure, the ADGP, quoting the recoveries, said the police recovered seven magnetic or sticky bombs and seven UBGL grenades which were attached to the drone.
“The drone was shot down before the grenades and sticky bombs could be received by someone. The police have launched a hunt to trace the person who had to receive the consignment of grenades and magnetic or sticky bombs. It appears to be another attempt to disrupt the upcoming Amarnath Yatra or target the security forces in Jammu by carrying out terror attack,” he said.
He said, “The alertness of J&K Police, however, foiled the anti-national elements' attempts to disrupt peace. We are taking all the precautionary measures related to the safety and security of the people.”
He said, “The terrorist outfits are desperate to establish their base in Jammu. However, they have failed in all their repeated attempts and all of their facilitators have been arrested by the police. We are fully prepared to handle the situation.”
ADGP said that the police had increased vigil in the border villages and intensified its checking on all the routes.
“The police in border districts like Jammu, Kathua and Samba have already been conducting searches for the past several months to check terrorists and drone activities,” he added.
Meanwhile, SSP Kathua RC Kotwal told media, “It’s a big success for Kathua police. We are getting results of the exercise that started one and half years back. In the coming future, we will conduct early morning searches more strictly.”
“We have also noticed such (drone) type of activities in areas within 3 to 5 kms in Kathua and Samba,” he added while informing that something was written in Chinese language on the batteries of the seized drone.
Pertinently, Border Security Force (BSF) had shot down a Chinese made hexa-copter drone in the month of June, 2020 at Pansar area in Kathua district. The BSF had recovered a US made M4 carbine, its two magazines and seven Chinese grenades from the shot down drone. Similar drone activities were detected in Akhnoor area in the past.
Recently, a cross border tunnel was detected by the BSF during anti-tunnel drive in Samba district and a 265 feet long pipe was also found from near the tunnel which was used to supply oxygen.
Before the detection of the tunnel, Sunjwan suicide attack took place in which one paramilitary personal lost his life although both the Pashto speaking militants were killed in the encounter by the J&K Police. On the other side, police had also recovered an explosive material from the Sidhra bypass area and timely defused it.