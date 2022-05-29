Hexa-copter shot down along IB in Kathua: ADGP Mukesh Singh

Jammu: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu zone Mukesh Singh on Sunday said that the police shot down a hexa-copter drone, carrying explosives, after it crossed the International Border (IB) from Pakistan side in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district.

He said that the police also recovered 7 UBGL grenades and equal number of magnetic or sticky bombs attached to the drone which was shot down in Talli village, falling under police post Marheen area of Rajbagh Police Station of Hiranagar.

During the early morning hours, a farmer Daleep Singh and other members of his family were working in their fields when they spotted a hexa-copter hovering over their fields. Before they could do anything, a search party of local police reached the spot.

“The police team fired around 8 to 10 rounds towards the hexa-copter following which it crashed in the fields,” said the police sources.