‘Hi-density farming is as good as top notch corporate job’

Mian, a computer graduate with penchant for entrepreneurship, in 2017 switched from his family business to high density plantation of apples. In four years time, his revenue from the orchard has covered all his investment and now he is earning profit.

“I have a firm belief that high-density plantation is the future. It is as good as a top notch corporate sector job. Until 2017, I was into my family business. Then I heard about high-density farming. The government of J&K was providing subsidies on developing orchards into HDP. I availed this scheme and got a supply of plants from a private firm under the HDP scheme of the government.

“The result after plantation of high density plants was encouraging. Initially I did a high density plantation on seven kanals of land, after witnessing its high profitability I have 50 kanals of land under HDP.”

Was the journey easy? Mian replies in negative. “It is easy to say something but to implement it on ground is a daunting task. To learn about high density plantation I travelled a lot. I went to Himachal Pradesh and spoke to progressive farmers there who had planted hi-density apple crops.

“I have sought advice from several top notch horticulture officials, experts, and also met the experts from Switzerland who had come to SKUAST- K about the high density plantation.