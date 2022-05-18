Hi-tech facilities to ensure Amarnath Yatra pilgrims’ safety, comfort: HM Shah

The Union Home Minister said that it is the priority of the Modi Government that the pilgrims coming for the Amarnath Yatra should have hassle free Darshan and they should not face any problems.

Amit Shah directed that arrangements should be made for all essential facilities including movement, lodging, electricity, water, communication and health of the Amarnath yatris.

He said that this is the first journey after the COVID-19 pandemic and in case yatris have any kind of health related problems due to the high altitude, then adequate arrangements will have to be made.

The Union Home Minister said that number of mobile towers should be increased on the Yatra route for better communication and dissemination of information, he also instructed deployment of equipment to open the route immediately in case of landslides.