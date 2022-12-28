HIDE-AND-SEEK | Power cuts return to haunt Kashmiris

Srinagar: Even though the Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited (KPDCL) has set a revised schedule for protracted power curtailments, annoying and unforeseen power outages still plague both the consumers and the local business community.

The KPDCL's power curtailment schedule calls for 4.5 hours of load shedding in the metered areas during the day and 6 hours in non-metered areas.

In contrast to these extended power outages, KPDCL's unscheduled power cuts that it implements after its scheduled power curtailments are causing problems for the consumers in Kashmir.

Muhammad Maqbool of Soura said that there was no adherence to the power curtailment schedule.

"After experiencing a scheduled power cut of 1.5 hours, electrical supply gets disrupted within a few minutes," he said.

Business analysts believe that the cumulative impact of the planned and unplanned power outages throughout the manufacturing, service, and agricultural sectors must be causing a decline in economic output and productivity in the Kashmir region between 35 and 40 percent.

Regarding the extended power outages, the situation is the same in urban and rural areas.