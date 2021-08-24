Hideout busted in Bandipora forests

Bandipora: Army last night unearthed a militant hideout in Nagmarg forests of Aloosa in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district recovering arms and ammunition, an official said.

The official said that a unit of Army’s 26-Assam Rifles launched a cordon and search operation on a tip-off in the Nagmarg forests.

“During the searches, a cache of arms and ammunition including ten under barrel grenade launchers (UBGL), grenade rounds, two Chinese grenades and other incriminating material were recovered,” the official said.

Earlier this month also, the security forces had recovered a cache of arms and ammunition along the LoC in Gurez.