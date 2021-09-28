Hideout busted in Srinagar: Police

Srinagar: Police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a militant hideout in an old Srinagar area on the disclosure made by “Over Ground Workers” arrested from Pulwama district of southern Kashmir.
Police said that following a tip off, a Cordon and Search Operation was launched by Srinagar police along with CRPF and the hideout was discovered in the area. However, police said it was empty and the owner of the house is being questioned.
Police said that OGWs in Pulwama had been arrested in a joint operation by Srinagar, Pulwama police and Rashtriya Rifles.
“The OGW duo upon police interrogation revealed that they had been asked to build the hideout by LeT commander Riyaz Sathrgund in the downtown area.
"Srinagar Police with assistance of Pulwama Police & 50RR arrested 02 #OGWs from #Pulwama. Their interrogation revealed #terrorist Riyaz Sathrgund (LeT cmdr ) had asked them to build a #hideout in Rajourikadal area of #Nowhatta Srinagar. Upon this, a CASO was launched along with CRPF and the hideout was discovered. However it was empty and the owner of the house is being questioned. Further #investigation is going on," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet on Tuesday.
Meanwhile Srinagar witnessed beefed up in several areas on Tuesday. More security personnel, along with the flying squad, were deployed in Lal Chowk, Jehangir Chowk, Hari Singh High Street, Regal Chowk, TRC Chowk, Polo View and the areas around the city center, a police official said.
He said random checking of vehicles and frisking of people were done as part of the security drill.