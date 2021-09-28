Hideout busted in Srinagar: Police

Srinagar: Police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a militant hideout in an old Srinagar area on the disclosure made by “Over Ground Workers” arrested from Pulwama district of southern Kashmir.

Police said that following a tip off, a Cordon and Search Operation was launched by Srinagar police along with CRPF and the hideout was discovered in the area. However, police said it was empty and the owner of the house is being questioned.

Police said that OGWs in Pulwama had been arrested in a joint operation by Srinagar, Pulwama police and Rashtriya Rifles.

“The OGW duo upon police interrogation revealed that they had been asked to build the hideout by LeT commander Riyaz Sathrgund in the downtown area.