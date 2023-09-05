Hideout of HM terrorist busted in Kishtwar

Jammu: Security forces Tuesday busted a hideout of a Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorist Jahangir Saroori in Paribag area of Bhadat Saroor in Kishtwar district.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kishtwar Khalil Poswal, in an official statement, said, “In a significant breakthrough, the Kishtwar Police, in collaboration with 26 RR of army and 52 Bn CRPF successfully dismantled a hideout belonging to the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorist Jahangir Saroori.”

Jahangir Saroori is perceived to be the longest surviving HM terrorist.

SSP Kishtwar, while divulging the details, stated, “Acting on credible intelligence, security forces in a meticulously planned joint operation uncovered and neutralized the hideout located in the Paribag area of Bhadat Saroor, where Jahangir Saroori was suspected to have been hiding and planning subversive activities.”

During the search operation, the police recovered two blankets, edibles and some personal use items from the hideout, indicating the presence of the terrorist there. “The recovery of these items underscores the importance of this operation in disrupting unlawful activities in the region,” SSP said.