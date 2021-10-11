High alert in Pir Panjal range

Rajouri: A security high alert was sounded in Rajouri and Poonch districts after an encounter broke out in Dehra Ki Gali woods on the peripheries of Rajouri and Poonch districts.

The encounter started on Monday morning in which five army personnel including a Junior Commissioned Officer were killed.

Officials told Greater Kashmir that keeping in view this operation and encounter, “a security high alert has been sounded in entire Pir Panjal range with all the security forces having been asked to remain on highest mode of alertness”.