High alert in Pir Panjal range

Rajouri: A security high alert was sounded in Rajouri and Poonch districts after an encounter broke out in Dehra Ki Gali woods on the peripheries of Rajouri and Poonch districts.
The encounter started on Monday morning in which five army personnel including a Junior Commissioned Officer were killed.
Officials told Greater Kashmir that keeping in view this operation and encounter, “a security high alert has been sounded in entire Pir Panjal range with all the security forces having been asked to remain on highest mode of alertness”.
In the security high alert issued, it has been mentioned that a group of militants that is presently hiding in forest area near Dehra Ki Gali can possibly manage to escape from the spot taking benefit of dense forest cover and bad weather conditions. "In order to check any such escape, the security agencies have asked the security forces in the hinterland in both Rajouri and Poonch to maintain highest mode of alertness," the officials said, adding that surprise nakas, MVCPs and domination patrols have been started.
They said that precautionary search operations in several other areas of both the district are also going on.