High AT&C power losses continue to drain J&K's exchequer

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir's Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) power losses, which are the highest among all states and Union Territories (UTs) in the country, continue to be over 50 percent, depleting J&K’s coffers.

"The AT&C losses of the J&K Power Department are one of the highest in the country. The present AT&C losses are of the order of 50 percent against the national average of 19.73 percent. Due to these losses, the gap between power purchase cost and revenue realisation is huge," reads a note from the J&K government.

As per the officials, Aggregate Technical and commercial (AT&C) losses comprise technical losses that primarily take place due to transformation losses (at various transformation levels) and high losses on distribution lines due to inherent resistance and poor power factor in the electrical network.

Commercial losses are any illegal consumption of electrical energy, which is not correctly metered, billed and revenue collected, causing commercial losses to the utilities.

Commercial losses occur due to discrepancies in meter and theft by direct hooking and collection inefficiency.

"Due to the existence of long LT lines carrying electricity to distant and scattered households over the mountaintop, a substantial quantum of electricity is lost at I2R loss leading to the high cost of power supply in J&K,” it said.