High Court cancels JE, SI exams

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has ordered probe by a high level panel to be headed by a retired High Court judge into the conduct of Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) for brazen irregularities in appointing a blacklisted agency(M/s Aptech Limited) for conducting various examinations.

A bench of a bench of Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal directed the government to constitute a high level Committee headed by not less than a retired High Court Judge to enquire into the conduct of JKSSB for the their brazen irregularities/illegalities in changing the terms and conditions of the tender also as to what weighed with them to award a contract to conduct an examination by an organization which has previously facilitated malpractices in public examinations.

“Accordingly appropriate action be initiated against those found guilty,” the court said, adding that by its own act of omission and commission, the functioning of JKSSB does not inspire confidence in holding public examinations.