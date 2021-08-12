High Court seeks report on Sindh river demarcation

The court issued the direction after observing that there was already an order passed by it in 2013 directing for the demarcation of the Sindh nalla. It said the government in its report had indicated that the task of demarcation was underway and would be shortly completed.

Earlier, the Chief Engineer Irrigation and Flood Control department had reported to the court that the issue of demarcation had been taken up with the revenue authorities and the task was being accomplished.

The court was informed that the whole process was likely to take some time and further action would be taken as soon as the demarcation was finalized.

The court had clarified that construction of any type was banned within 100 meters from the bank of the Sindh river. “If any new construction is sought to be raised, then the Deputy Commissioner and the Chief Engineer would be fully entitled to demolish the same without any show cause notice,” the court had said.

Meanwhile, the court directed the authorities concerned to address all other issues regarding the Sindh nalla and file response accordingly.

The direction came in the wake of suggestions by Advocate Nadeem Qadri, Amicus Curie, about the prevention of pollution of river Sindh