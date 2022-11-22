High Court summons Mian Qayoom, 2 other advocates over misconduct

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court Tuesday issued a summon notice to its three advocates after a complaint regarding committing of professional and other misconduct was filed by Secretary to the Government, Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Achal Sethi.

The three advocates are Mian Abdul Qayoom, Ghulam Nabi Thoker alias Shaheen and Nazir Ahmad Ronga.

The three separate summon notices have been issued from Secretary to the Disciplinary Committee, office of the Joint Registrar (Judicial), J&K and Ladakh High Court to these advocates.

They have been directed to appear before the court on December 17.