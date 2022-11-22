High Court summons Mian Qayoom, 2 other advocates over misconduct

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court Tuesday issued a summon notice to its three advocates after a complaint regarding committing of professional and other misconduct was filed by Secretary to the Government, Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Achal Sethi.
The three advocates are Mian Abdul Qayoom, Ghulam Nabi Thoker alias Shaheen and Nazir Ahmad Ronga.
The three separate summon notices have been issued from Secretary to the Disciplinary Committee, office of the Joint Registrar (Judicial), J&K and Ladakh High Court to these advocates.
They have been directed to appear before the court on December 17.
“You are hereby summoned to appear before this committee on December 17, 2022, at 10:30 am at the High Court J&K and Ladakh at Srinagar in the above-titled complaint before the Disciplinary Committee,” reads the order.
An order copy from the High Court of J&K and Ladakh signed by the High Court Judges Sanjeev Kumar, Sanjay Dhar and Muhammad Akram Chowdhary reads, “A complaint filed by Achal Sethi, Secretary to the Government, Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs for initiating disciplinary action against three advocates Mian Abdul Qayoom, Ghulam Nabi Thoker and Nazir Ahmad Ronga for committing professional and other misconduct under the Advocates Act, 1961, is presented before us by the Registrar General of this court under the orders of Lord Chief Justice.”
It further reads, “Having gone through the contents of the complaint and the material placed on record, we are of the view that prima facie, the allegations levelled by the Law Secretary against the above-named advocates constitute professional and other misconduct.”
“Notice to the above-named advocates for their reply by or before the next date of hearing,” it said.
The Law Secretary in his complaint has accused the three advocates of being anti-national, supporting Hurriyat ideology, transforming the working of High Court Bar Association into a secessionist group and supporting anti-government activities.