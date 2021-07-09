High-level committee to probe into ‘illegal’ appointments in ULBs

Srinagar: J&K government has constituted a high-level committee to probe into the “illegal appointments/ regularizations” made in the Urban Local Bodies in Kashmir since 2001.
The committee has been ordered to conduct an in-depth inquiry into the matter.
A senior Housing and Urban Department official informed that the probe has been initiated following complaints of “illegal appointments made in contravention of all rules and regulations”.
As per the order issued by Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, Dheeraj Gupta, the Director Urban Local Bodies will head the committee, which has been directed to submit its report/findings within one month positively.
Earlier, in 2018, Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary to Government, Housing and Urban Development had issued four orders for probe into the “illegal appointments” and “mismanagement” of MCs by executive officers.
Similarly, in 2015 two panels submitted their report over the “illegal appointments” in the ULBs, however there was no action. The then 3-member panel constituted by the Housing & Urban Development Department (H&UDD) to look into the “backdoor” appointments in Kashmir division in ULBs had found that around “1800 to 2000 illegal appointments have been made in different municipal institutions in Kashmir between 2003 to 2010 on the recommendations of ministers, bureaucrats and other officials”.
"The enquiry team had recommended disengagement of illegal appointees as well as constitution of special team of Vigilance to fix the responsibilities in the scam," a senior official said, adding that the report however “was put in the cold storage”.