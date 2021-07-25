High-level security review in Jammu ahead of Independence Day celebrations

Jammu: A high-level joint security review meeting of different agencies was held in Jammu ahead of August 15 to chalk-out coordinated full-proof arrangements.
The review meeting was significant in view of threats from drones and inputs about possible infiltration bids on the International Border as well as Line of Control.
Informed defence sources told Greater Kashmir that the meeting was attended by the top-ranking officers from Indian army, Indian Air Force, Border Security Force, CRPF, J&K Police and other intelligence agencies.
“There was threadbare discussion on threat to the security from drones and dropping of weapons and IEDs. In fact, we have many intelligence inputs about possible attempts of infiltration by the militants from across the border before August 15. The militants may try to disturb peace by carrying out an attack,” a senior defence officer said.
“As there are inputs about the infiltration, it is important to have a joint security arrangement and better coordination among the forces to maintain peace in Jammu region and avert any attempt to disrupt peace,” he said.
“The security forces have already been kept on high alert all along the International Border, Line of Control, adjoining border villages and border roads leading towards Jammu,” the defence sources said.
During the last one month or so, there were attempts of infiltration in Akhnoor (Jammu) and Sunderbani, Nowshera (Rajouri) though these were foiled with the alertness of troops, they added.
Discussion on operational preparedness, coordination and convergence on issues of mutual interest for peace and internal security was also held.
Meanwhile, an alert was also issued all along Jammu-Srinagar and Jammu-Pathankot National Highways, whereas the security grid was tightened with the deployment of Special Operation Group (SOG) personnel and district police teams.
The defence sources said that the anti-drone systems were also deployed in many sensitive places including airports.
“We are well prepared to deal with any kind of threat,” they added. A drone attack on Technical Airport (Satwari, Jammu) was also carried out recently and many drones were detected in different districts of Jammu.