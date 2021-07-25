High-level security review in Jammu ahead of Independence Day celebrations

Jammu: A high-level joint security review meeting of different agencies was held in Jammu ahead of August 15 to chalk-out coordinated full-proof arrangements.

The review meeting was significant in view of threats from drones and inputs about possible infiltration bids on the International Border as well as Line of Control.

Informed defence sources told Greater Kashmir that the meeting was attended by the top-ranking officers from Indian army, Indian Air Force, Border Security Force, CRPF, J&K Police and other intelligence agencies.

“There was threadbare discussion on threat to the security from drones and dropping of weapons and IEDs. In fact, we have many intelligence inputs about possible attempts of infiltration by the militants from across the border before August 15. The militants may try to disturb peace by carrying out an attack,” a senior defence officer said.