HIGH ON DRUGS | Massive crackdown on narcotic smuggling in J&K

Jammu: The special wing of J&K Police, Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) has launched a major crackdown in Jammu and Kashmir in a coordinated manner to curb narcotics smuggling with the arrest of over 1232 drug peddlers and lodging of 867 FIRs in the first quarter of 2021-2022.

The ANTF and J&K Police’s drive against drug peddling foiled many attempts of the inter-state drug peddlers with timely inputs provided by the intelligence agencies.

The J&K Police officers posted in ANTF have a good intelligence network and vast ground experience to curb the narcotic and drug peddling in J&K leading to the success of the department to foil such attempts even as the cases have recorded an increase in J&K.

As per the data available with Greater Kashmir, the J&K Police arrested 574 drug peddlers in 2021 and 658 drug peddlers in 2022.

In 2022, 84 more FIRs were registered in drug peddling cases than in 2021.