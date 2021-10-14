High security alert in Rajouri, Poonch

Rajouri: The security grid and intelligence agencies on Thursday issued a fresh security alert asking all the field agencies and forces to maintain the highest degree of alertness, amid suspicion of presence of multiple militant groups in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch.

Official sources told Greater Kashmir that the fresh security alert was issued at a time when a fierce anti-militancy operation was going on in the dense forest area of Dehra Ki Gali.

Sharing more details, these sources said that during the intervening night of October 10 and 11, an operation was launched in Bhangai village area of Thannamandi near Dehra Ki Gali after reports of suspicious movement in the area. “On Monday morning, when an army team was moving towards the area in order to lay outer cordon, it came under fire from militants in Chamrer village forests located several kilometres from Bhangai,” the sources added.

“Later by Monday evening, the security forces were able to establish contact with militants in Bhangai area after which a fire-fight took place which clearly hinted towards the presence of militants at two different places,” the officials added.