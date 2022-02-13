Higher education institutes to reopen in J&K today

Srinagar: The J&K government on Sunday ordered the opening of educational institutions in the Union Territory, underscoring that there was a decline in COVID cases and the positivity rate.
As per an order, all the universities, colleges, polytechnics, ITIs in the entire J&K will commence routine offline teaching from February 14, Monday.
In Jammu, the students of 9th to 12th standard have been asked to attend offline classes from February 14, Monday.
“All Summer Zone Schools in J&K shall open in a phased manner. Classes from 9th to 12th can commence routine offline teaching from 14.02.2022. All the students of 15-17 age group coming to attend regular offline classes must carry a vaccination certificate with them,” read an order, issued by the Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta in his capacity as Chairman State Executive Committee (SEC).
The order in this regard was issued by the committee in exercise of the powers conferred upon it under section 24 of Disaster Management Act 2005.
The order reads that the offline mode of teaching for remaining junior classes in Summer Zone schools shall begin from February 21.
"Head of Institutions shall be responsible for adherence to Covid Appropriate Behaviour in their respective schools and prepare proper plans for the same," it reads.
The SEC further ordered that the offline teaching for all classes of winter zone schools including Kashmir Valley shall commence after February 28 when the winter vacation ends.
“The heads of the Institutions must ensure that guidelines related to vaccination for students above 15 years, social distancing norms and Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) are followed strictly including regular screening at the entrance of the Institution," the order said.
It also states that they shall also screen any symptomatic student and ensure their testing to contain any possibility of spread of the virus in their institutions.
The coaching Centres for Civil Services, Engineering and NEET have been permitted to adopt offline mode of teaching subject to condition that both faculty members as well as students are fully vaccinated.
"The Head of the centre should ensure due precautions such as CAB and adherence to SOPs," the order reads. The SEC has ordered that all Deputy Commissioners will intensify testing and ensure full utilisation of available RT-PCR and RAT capacities.
"There shall be no drop in testing levels,” read the order.