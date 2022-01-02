Higher reaches receive fresh snowfall

Ganderbal: Higher reaches of Kashmir including Zojila pass, popular health resort Sonamarg received fresh snowfall on Sunday.
As per the reports Zojila recorded 6 inches of snow, while Sonamarg received 3 inches and Drass, the second coldest inhabited place in the world , received 2-3 inches of fresh snow.
The snowfall resulted in the slippery road conditions along Zojila pass on Srinagar-Leh Highway causing disruption to the traffic movement. SDM Drass, Asgar Ali told Greater Kashmir that Zojila pass witnessed about 6 inches of snow on Sunday.
However, road clearance work was started by the project Vijayak and Beacon of the Border roads organisation (BRO) on both sides early morning and by afternoon around 72 heavy motor vehicles and light motor vehicles crossed Zojila from Drass side towards Srinagar.
"72 vehicles were allowed to move towards Srinagar from Drass side. All the vehicles were allowed only after using snow skid chains tied in view of the slippery road conditions " SDM said. He said subject to weather conditions, traffic from Srinagar will be allowed towards Kargil on Monday.
However, he said that snow skid chains are must for the vehicles. It is pertinent to mention here that the Zojila pass has been kept open for maximum possible time to ensure the movement of traffic for a second consecutive year during winter.