Higher reaches receive fresh snowfall

The snowfall resulted in the slippery road conditions along Zojila pass on Srinagar-Leh Highway causing disruption to the traffic movement. SDM Drass, Asgar Ali told Greater Kashmir that Zojila pass witnessed about 6 inches of snow on Sunday.

However, road clearance work was started by the project Vijayak and Beacon of the Border roads organisation (BRO) on both sides early morning and by afternoon around 72 heavy motor vehicles and light motor vehicles crossed Zojila from Drass side towards Srinagar.