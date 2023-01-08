Higher reaches receive fresh snowfall

Srinagar: The higher reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall on Sunday while the Meteorological Department (MeT) predicted more precipitation in the next 24 hours.
Kashmir had a bit of respite from cold due to the overcast skies as, at most of the places, the minimum temperature settled close to the freezing point.
The snowfall was reported from Gulmarg, Sonmarg, Machil, Gurez, and Sadna Pass. The MeT officials said that on January 8 and 9 there was a possibility of light to moderate snowfall in Kashmir and rain in the plains of Jammu.
They said that from January 10 to 11, weather was likely to be “generally cloudy”. The MeT officials said that from January 12 to 13, there was a possibility of widespread moderate snowfall in Kashmir and rain in the plains of Jammu with heavy snowfall in the higher reaches.
They said that the weather system was “very likely” to affect surface transportation during January 8 and 9 and air transportation during January 12 and 13.
The MeT officials said that the minimum temperature recorded a further increase at most places on Sunday.
They said Srinagar recorded a low of minus 0.1 degree Celsius against last night’s minus 1.4°C degrees Celsius, 1.8 degrees Celsius above normal.
The MeT officials said that Qazigund recorded a low of minus 1.3 degrees Celsius against minus 1.6 degrees Celsius, 1.8 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said Pahalgam resort recorded a low of minus 1.4 degrees Celsius against minus 2.8 degrees Celsius the previous night, 5.6 degrees Celsius above normal.
The MeT officials said Kokernag resort recorded a low of minus 1.6 degrees Celsius against minus 1.4 degrees Celsius the previous night, 2.4 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said Gulmarg resort recorded a low of minus 3.4 degrees Celsius against minus 2.6 degrees Celsius the previous night, 2.4 degrees Celsius above normal.
The MeT officials said that in Kupwara town the mercury settled at 0.4 degrees Celsius against minus 2.6 degrees Celsius the previous night 3.1 degrees Celsius above normal. They said Jammu recorded a low of 5 degrees Celsius, the same as the previous night and 2.4 degrees Celsius below normal. The MeT officials said that in Ladakh, Leh recorded a low of minus 10.8 degrees Celsius and Kargil minus 14.8 degrees Celsius.