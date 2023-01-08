Higher reaches receive fresh snowfall

Srinagar: The higher reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall on Sunday while the Meteorological Department (MeT) predicted more precipitation in the next 24 hours.

Kashmir had a bit of respite from cold due to the overcast skies as, at most of the places, the minimum temperature settled close to the freezing point.

The snowfall was reported from Gulmarg, Sonmarg, Machil, Gurez, and Sadna Pass. The MeT officials said that on January 8 and 9 there was a possibility of light to moderate snowfall in Kashmir and rain in the plains of Jammu.

They said that from January 10 to 11, weather was likely to be “generally cloudy”. The MeT officials said that from January 12 to 13, there was a possibility of widespread moderate snowfall in Kashmir and rain in the plains of Jammu with heavy snowfall in the higher reaches.

They said that the weather system was “very likely” to affect surface transportation during January 8 and 9 and air transportation during January 12 and 13.