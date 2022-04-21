Higher reaches receive more snowfall, rain in plains

Srinagar: While several higher reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall on Thursday and the plains were lashed by rains, bringing down temperatures, Meteorological Department officials have said that there will be an improvement in weather from Saturday.

Many areas including the famous tourist destination of Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, Gurez in Bandipora, Machil in Kupwara, and Sonamarg in Ganderbal, received fresh snowfall, the officials said.