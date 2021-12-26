Higher reaches receive snowfall

Srinagar: The higher reaches of Kashmir, Pir Panchal and Zojila region received fresh snowfall on Sunday while rains lashed plains, even as Meteorological Department ( MeT) has predicted widespread light snowfall in plains and a moderate spell of snowfall in the upper reaches on Monday.

“Light to moderate snow (2 to 3 inches) in plains and moderate snow (5 to 6 inches) over higher reaches most likely from later tonight till tomorrow (27th evening/night). Some places of higher reaches may receive up to 1 feet of snow,” said Director MeT, Sonam Lotus.