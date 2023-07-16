Highway closures raise concerns over safety of perishable foods in Kashmir

Srinagar: The recent series of the Srinagar-Jammu highway closures has led to a growing apprehension among the consumers in Kashmir regarding the safety and quality of perishable food items, particularly meat products.

With truckloads of edibles being stranded during transportation, concerns have arisen over the freshness and hygiene of these essential commodities.

J&K consumes a high quantity of meat products, especially chicken. Much of this poultry is transported from other states, 50,000 birds per day as per reports. In addition, dressed chicken is also supplied to Kashmir, and sold mostly to Food Business Operators (FBOs) and also to retailers.

The markets of most district headquarters, including Srinagar are strewn with fish brought in from outside J&K. This fish is transported in Styrofoam iceboxes. In addition, vegetables, milk, and other processed edibles are also brought into Kashmir.

Since most of these food items are perishable and can have serious health consequences if contaminated and stale, many consumers in Kashmir feel the frequent closure of highways needs the government to intensify its vigil on the transport channels and in the market.

Many consumers that Greater Kashmir spoke to said that they were apprehensive of consuming many products, given the hot weather and the number of days trucks remain stranded on the highway.

“What may be happening to ice-boxes and the fish they contain, or dressed chicken or fruits and milk for that matter,” Hashmat Rashid of Badamwari Srinagar said.