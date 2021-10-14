Highway open for traffic today

Ramban: The Jammu-Srinagar Jammu National Highway shall remain open for traffic on Friday.

Light motor vehicles will be allowed from both sides, whereas the heavy motor vehicles shall ply towards Jammu through recently constructed double tube Qazigund –Banihal tunnel on Friday, officials said.

As per a traffic advisory issued today, the LMVs would be allowed to ply on both sides of the highway on Friday whereas HMVs (trucks) stopped at Qazigund would be allowed to move towards Jammu “after Kashmir bound heavy vehicles cross the newly constructed Banihal Qazigund tunnel”.

The timing for Srinagar bound LMVs from Nagrota Jammu is 7am to 12pm and from Jakhani Udhampur 7am to 1pm and for Jammu bound LMVs from Zig Qazigund 7am to 1 pm. “No vehicle shall be allowed before and after cut off timings.”

Meanwhile, the security forces have been asked not to ply “against the convoy” in view of traffic congestion on the highway.