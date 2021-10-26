Highway remains open

Ramban: The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remained open for vehicular traffic on Tuesday.

Traffic authorities said that LMVs plied as usual from both sides of the highway, whereas the HMVs halted at Qazigund were allowed to move towards Jammu.

They said that subject to fair weather and better road conditions, the LMVs and load carriers carrying essential commodities for Kashmir will be allowed to proceed from Nagrota and Jakhani Udhampur after the tail of down convoy crosses Jakhani Udhampur on Wednesday morning.