Highway remains open

Ramban: The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remained open for vehicular traffic on Tuesday.
Traffic authorities said that LMVs plied as usual from both sides of the highway, whereas the HMVs halted at Qazigund were allowed to move towards Jammu.
They said that subject to fair weather and better road conditions, the LMVs and load carriers carrying essential commodities for Kashmir will be allowed to proceed from Nagrota and Jakhani Udhampur after the tail of down convoy crosses Jakhani Udhampur on Wednesday morning.
“LMVs, private cars shall be allowed to ply from Srinagar and Jammu simultaneously,” they said.
“The cut off timing fixed for LMVs from Zig Qazigund is 8am to 1pm and from Nagrota 7am to 12 and from Jakhani Udhampur 7am to 1pm.
No vehicle shall be allowed before and after cut off timings.
“Security forces have been advised not to ply against the convoy in view of traffic congestion on Jammu Srinagar national highway.”