Highway remains open for traffic

Ramban: Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remained open for vehicular traffic movement as no weekly repair works were carried out by the road maintenance agency (NHAI) on Wednesday.

Traffic authorities said that the Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) plied as usual on both sides of highway whereas heavy vehicles were allowed to ply towards Jammu on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

Earlier authorities had ordered that traffic would remain suspended one day in every week (Wednesday) to facilitate the companies engaged by NHAI to undertake necessary repair and maintenance of Jammu-Srinagar highway between Banihal and Udhampur.

The order was issued in November 2020 and remained implemented for 10 months.

Officials at Traffic Control Unit informed Greater Kashmir that subject to fair weather, Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) would be allowed to ply on both sides whereas heavy motor vehicles would be allowed to move towards Kashmir on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on Thursday.