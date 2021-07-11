Highway restored for traffic

Ramban: A landslide hit the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway at Magarkote on Sunday morning due to which no fresh traffic was allowed on the road.

“No fresh traffic was allowed to move beyond Zig, Qazigund and Jakhani, Udhampur today,” officials said.

However, the officials said that the landslide was cleared from the road and the highway was restored for traffic in the afternoon.