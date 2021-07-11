Highway restored for traffic
Ramban: A landslide hit the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway at Magarkote on Sunday morning due to which no fresh traffic was allowed on the road.
“No fresh traffic was allowed to move beyond Zig, Qazigund and Jakhani, Udhampur today,” officials said.
However, the officials said that the landslide was cleared from the road and the highway was restored for traffic in the afternoon.
“The vehicles stranded between Ramsu-Jawahar tunnel and Magarkote –Nashri were allowed to move towards their respective destinations in the afternoon,” they said.
The road restoration work was completed at Magarkote, a traffic official said.
Meanwhile, an advisory by traffic police headquarters Srinagar/Jammu, said that subject to fair weather and better road conditions vehicles stranded at Jawahar tunnel, Zig Qaziqund shall be allowed towards Jammu on Monday with cut off timing between 7am to 12 pm to cross Zig Qaziqund.
Security forces have been advised not to ply their vehicles in the opposite direction on the highway to avoid traffic congestions.
No vehicle shall be allowed before and after cut off timings.