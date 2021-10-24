Highway restored for traffic

Ramban: The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was restored for traffic after the landslide that had hit the road was cleared at Cafeteria Morh Ramban.
Traffic police officials at Cafeteria Morh Ramban informed Greater Kashmir that the stranded vehicles were allowed to move towards their respective destinations after the landslide was cleared and weather showed slight improvement late Saturday evening.
They said that on Sunday morning light motor vehicles were allowed to move, and later hundreds of apple laden trucks stopped at Qazigund and other places were permitted to move towards Jammu.
However, the vehicles remained stuck in traffic jams during the day due to narrow road stretch at Cafeteria Morh Ramban.