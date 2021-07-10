Highway to remain closed for traffic today

Ramban: The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was opened for a brief period on Saturday afternoon only for the LMVs which were stranded between Nashri and Banihal since Friday evening. The road shall remain closed for traffic on Sunday, authorities said.
As per an advisory by the traffic police headquarters Srinagar/Jammu, the highway shall remain closed for traffic on Sunday for want of full restoration of the road at Magarkote.
Meanwhile, the traffic authorities informed Greater Kashmir that hundreds of stranded LMVs were allowed from both sides of the highway, whereas some ‘medium load carriers’ laden with essential goods, and oil and gas tankers, were allowed to move towards Kashmir.
The road maintenance agencies had removed the landslide at Magarkote Saturday afternoon.
Officials said that the highway was not fully restored at Magarkote. “Only a single lane was made fit for traffic,” they said.
An official said that no “fresh traffic” was allowed from either side of the highway. He said that vehicles were stopped at Zig Qazigund and Jakhani Udhampur police check posts.
A manager of the road maintenance agency at Magarkote informed that restoration work is being hampered due triggering of shooting stones near a four lane tunnel construction site where a huge landslide had occurred on Friday evening.