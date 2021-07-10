Highway to remain closed for traffic today

Ramban: The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was opened for a brief period on Saturday afternoon only for the LMVs which were stranded between Nashri and Banihal since Friday evening. The road shall remain closed for traffic on Sunday, authorities said.

As per an advisory by the traffic police headquarters Srinagar/Jammu, the highway shall remain closed for traffic on Sunday for want of full restoration of the road at Magarkote.

Meanwhile, the traffic authorities informed Greater Kashmir that hundreds of stranded LMVs were allowed from both sides of the highway, whereas some ‘medium load carriers’ laden with essential goods, and oil and gas tankers, were allowed to move towards Kashmir.