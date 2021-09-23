Highway to remain open for 2-way traffic today

As per traffic advisory issued by traffic police headquarters Srinagar, LMVs would be allowed to ply on both sides of Jammu-Srinagar National Highway whereas heavy motor vehicles (trucks) would be stopped at Jakheni Udhampur. They would be allowed to move towards Kashmir on Friday after the “tail of Jammu-bound convoy crosses Jakheni Udhampur.

In this connection, the Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Udhampur would liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the heavy motor vehicles, the advisory mentioned.

Traffic authorities said the cut off timings for Srinagar bound light motor vehicles from Nagrota Jammu would be from 7am to 12 pm and from Jakheni Udhampur from 7 am to 1 pm. For Jammu bound LMVs, the cut off timings from Zig Qazigund would be 7am to 1 pm. They said no vehicle would be allowed before and after cut off timings.