Highway to remain open today

Ramban: Srinagar-Jammu National Highway will reopen for two-way traffic for Light Motor Vehicles whereas heavy motor vehicles would be allowed to ply towards Kashmir only on Monday.

Meanwhile valley bound vehicular traffic remained suspended on Sunday and no vehicle was permitted to move towards Kashmir during the day by the traffic police authorities.

Earlier valley-bound vehicular traffic on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was suspended on Thursday morning as a precautionary measure. The vehicles were stopped at different places due to restrictions imposed in the valley, after the death of senior separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani on Wednesday evening in Srinagar. The traffic on the National Highway resumed on Saturday.