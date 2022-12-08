Himachal dethrones BJP; goes Congress way

Shimla: The Congress on Thursday got an absolute majority in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, winning 40 seats - six over than the half-way mark of 34 in the 68-member House, while the outgoing BJP was reduced to 25.

Acknowledging the adverse mandate, outgoing Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, under whose leadership the BJP went into the polls, told the media here, “I respect the people's mandate and I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Central leadership during the last five years. We will stand for the development of the state irrespective of politics. We will also analyse our shortcomings and improve during the next term.”

Thakur, who was banking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's charisma, submitted his resignation to the Governor, who accepted it.

Many of the outgoing ministers including Suresh Bhardwaj, Ram Lal Markanda, Sarveen Chaudhary, Rakesh Pathania, Govind Thakur, Virender Kanwar, and Rajiv Saizal lost the election.

Three Independents, comprising two BJP rebels and one Congress, emerged victorious.