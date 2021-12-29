‘Hindu swamis’ insulted Hinduism with hate speech: Karan Singh

New Delhi: The Trustees of Temple of Understanding India Foundation, headed by former Member Parliament Dr Karan Singh, on Wednesday termed the alleged hate speeches against minorities by “some
Hindu swamis” as “shocking” and said India cannot afford hostile and divisive statements from any religion, far less from Hinduism which represents the vast majority in the country.
In a statement issued here today, the former Member Parliament said “The Trustees of the Temple of Understanding India Foundation, under the Chairmanship of Dr. Karan Singh, expressed their deep shock and horror at the recent utterances by some Hindu Swamis in Hardwar and elsewhere. The open call for genocide of minorities is absolutely shocking. The perpetrators will surely be punished under the law of the land, because their statements are not only against existing legislation but against the very Constitution itself. By making such statements they have distorted the great Vedantic principles of common welfare and brotherhood found in the Upanishads which form the true basis of Hinduism, thereby insulting Hinduism itself,” he said.
“These events highlight the importance of re-energising the Interfaith Movement which strives to bring together people of different religious persuasions in a harmonious and creative dialogue. In a multi-religious, multi-linguistic and multi-cultural nations like India we simply cannot afford hostile and divisive statements from any religion, far less from Hinduism which represents the vast majority in the country,” he added.