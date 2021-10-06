His killing a huge tragedy: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari along with State Youth President & Mayor Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Junaid Azim Mattu on Wednesday visited the residence of M. L Bindroo who was killed in cold blood near Iqbal Park yesterday.

Expressing solidarity with the bereaved family, Bukhari termed his killing as an act of inhumane belligerence which has shaken the social-fabric of Jammu and Kashmir, a party handout said.

“Mr. Bindroo was a great person who even in hard times continued to serve the people of the valley by providing healthcare services to them. His killing is a huge tragedy that cannot be described in words,” he added.

Bukhari said that the forces inimical to peace are hell-bent to create a wedge between the communities who have a history of pluralistic ethos and have been living harmoniously since ages across Jammu and Kashmir.

“Such nefarious designs to disturb the communal harmony of J&K will never be allowed to succeed. People aspire for a lasting peace and development as Kashmir has no space for further bloodshed and violence,” he said.

Bukhari also prayed for the eternal peace to the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family to bear this irretrievable loss.

Apni Party Youth President Junaid Azim Mattu also expressed deep shock and grief over the incident and expressed solidarity with the Bindroo family, its friends, relatives and acquaintances.

Mattu prayed for peace to the departed soul and endurance to the bereaved family to face this difficult time.