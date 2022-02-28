Historic Jamia Masjid to re-open on Friday for congregational prayers

Srinagar: Historic Jamia Masjid in old Srinagar, which remained closed for the past several months, will be re-opened on Friday for congregational prayers, officials said here.
Jamia Masjid, the 14th century Masjid, is one of the major places of worship in Kashmir, remained closed on Friday congregational prayers for 30 weeks.
“We are planning to re-open Jamia Masjid for congregational prayers on coming Friday,” Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Zone, Vijay Kumar, told Greater Kashmir.
The officials hadn’t given any reason for the continuous closure of the Masjid, which was shutdown initially in August 2019. The Masjid was briefly opened in December 2019, but closed again in April as part of the government curbs on large gatherings to combat the COVID wave.
Earlier on Monday morning, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang Kondbarao Pole, Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar, Rakesh Balwal and other officials visited Jamia Masjid to review its reopening.
“They visited the historic Jamia Masjid to review measures for its re-opening for congregational Friday prayers,” a senior official said here, adding that the top officers held interaction with the secretary of Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid and the cleric of the grand masjid.
The official said that during the interaction, Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid and other others apprised IGP Kashmir and Divisional Commissioner Kashmir that re-opening of Jamia for congregational and other prayers is public demand. “The top officials also told them they were well aware of public demand,” he said.
Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, which manages the affairs of the Masjid had time and again expressed strong resentment over the closure of the Masjid for quite some time. They have demanded its re-opening.
“We are unable to understand that on the one hand, all the places of worship, mosques, shrines, imambargahs and khanqahs in Kashmir are open for Friday prayers, but only Jamia Masjid Srinagar continues to be restricted from holding Friday prayers,” the Anjuman had stated statements issued from time to time.
In December last week, Srinagar Municipal Corporation Mayor, Junaid Azim Mattu had written a letter to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and requested him to restore Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid Srinagar.
“Closing the Masjid preemptively is not a good step, but responsibility also lies with its Auqaf to ensure that the place remains peaceful and is not politicised,” he had said.