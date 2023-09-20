Historic legislation will further boost women empowerment: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday thanked MPs across party lines as the Lok Sabha passed the Women’s Reservation Bill, saying that it is historic legislation that will further boost women's empowerment and will enable greater participation of women in the political process.

In a post on X, former Twitter, Modi said: "Delighted at the passage of The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha with such phenomenal support. I thank MPs across Party lines who voted in support of this Bill."