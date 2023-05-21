Historic opportunity for J&K citizens to showcase priceless culture, heritage, tourism, warm hospitality: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that the G20 meeting was a historic opportunity for the people of J&K to showcase the priceless culture, heritage, tourism and warm hospitality.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that speaking at this month’s ‘Awaam Ki Awaaz’ radio programme, the LG called upon the people of J&K to actively support and contribute to the successful conduct of the G20 event.

“G20’s third Tourism Working Group meeting starting from May 22 is a historic opportunity for 1.3 crore people of J&K to showcase priceless culture, heritage, tourism and warm hospitality. All the people should come forward and be a part of this memorable event,” he said. “The G20 members represent around 85 percent of the global GDP, over 75 percent of the global trade, and more than 60 percent of the world population. Such gathering will provide a huge boost to the shared vision of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam globally and accelerate J&K’s socio-economic development.”

The LG said that it was the resolve of the government to build a new Atmanirbhar J&K in this Amrit Kaal.

“This historic occasion of the G20 meeting will inspire the generations of J&K and infuse new enthusiasm and new confidence in the society to build future J&K,” he said.

Sharing the inspirational example of government-public partnership in development, the LG appreciated the district administration Bandipora, residents, and Pune-based civil society group for their unique initiative to transform Aragam village situated on the banks of Wular Lake.