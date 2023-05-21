Historic opportunity for J&K citizens to showcase priceless culture, heritage, tourism, warm hospitality: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that the G20 meeting was a historic opportunity for the people of J&K to showcase the priceless culture, heritage, tourism and warm hospitality.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that speaking at this month’s ‘Awaam Ki Awaaz’ radio programme, the LG called upon the people of J&K to actively support and contribute to the successful conduct of the G20 event.
“G20’s third Tourism Working Group meeting starting from May 22 is a historic opportunity for 1.3 crore people of J&K to showcase priceless culture, heritage, tourism and warm hospitality. All the people should come forward and be a part of this memorable event,” he said. “The G20 members represent around 85 percent of the global GDP, over 75 percent of the global trade, and more than 60 percent of the world population. Such gathering will provide a huge boost to the shared vision of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam globally and accelerate J&K’s socio-economic development.”
The LG said that it was the resolve of the government to build a new Atmanirbhar J&K in this Amrit Kaal.
“This historic occasion of the G20 meeting will inspire the generations of J&K and infuse new enthusiasm and new confidence in the society to build future J&K,” he said.
Sharing the inspirational example of government-public partnership in development, the LG appreciated the district administration Bandipora, residents, and Pune-based civil society group for their unique initiative to transform Aragam village situated on the banks of Wular Lake.
“Aragam will soon be converted into the country's largest ‘Book Village’ with active participation of the local community. Apart from books in six different languages, old manuscripts and paintings will also be available in the libraries, which will introduce tourists to ancient history and folk culture of J&K,” he said.
The LG congratulated the farmers of Sagam village, Anantnag for reviving Mushkbudji, the heritage crop, known for its aroma.
“The efforts of Sagam Mushk Budji Farmers Producer Company will provide a new fillip to the farming of one of the most cherished and valued products of J&K,” he said.
The LG shared the success stories of Neelam Rani and Gowhar Jabeena, the women entrepreneurs from Kathua and Anantnag, and Rohit Salaria, a young entrepreneur from Udhampur.
“Gowhar Jabeena of Anantnag has established 'Green Posh Nursery Unit', the first Kiwi nursery in Kashmir division. Her achievements in this unexplored sector are inspiring the locals and budding entrepreneurs,” he said. “The entrepreneurial zeal of Kathua’s Neelam Rani has not only empowered the local womenfolk but has also widened the market reach of the Basohli shawls.”
The LG said that the young entrepreneurs like Rohit Salaria of Udhampur with their efforts were inspiring other youth to become job giver and to create more space for young entrepreneurs.
“Rohit Salaria has set up a food processing unit under PM's Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises Scheme,” he said.
The LG lauded the renowned artist Sohan Singh Billawaria for training budding artists and also promoting the rich legacy of Basohli painting.
He also shared the suggestions of Kulgam’s Dr Rizwan Rumi and Ehsan Quddusi of Pulwama regarding developing an institutional mechanism to raise awareness, skilling, and financial support to young entrepreneurs in the horticulture sector.
The LG made special mention of valuable inputs received from Saima Mushtaq of Srinagar and Jammu’s Sanchaita Pradhan to promote the famous folk arts and crafts of rural J&K.
“Doda’s Humerah Balwan, Ridham Gupta of Samba and Jammu’s Apurva Mishra had written on empowerment of the girl child. Mushtaq Ahmad Sheikh of Anantnag and Dr Kumar Sourabh of Jammu suggested active participation of youth in water conservation and lake rejuvenation,” he said.
The Lt Governor issued directions to the concerned departments and officials for taking appropriate action on the suggestions received from the people.