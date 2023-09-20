History being made: Law Minister

New Delhi: Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Women’s Reservation Bill which provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023, was passed after a reply by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

The Bill was passed following division with 454 members voting in favour of the legislation and two against it on the motion for the passage moved by Meghwal. The amendments moved by opposition members were negatived and there was also voting on clauses of the bill.

Speaker Om Birla announced that the Bill had been passed.

The 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' is the first bill passed by Lok Sabha after it shifted to the new Parliament building on Tuesday.

The bill was passed by a majority of the total membership of the House and by a majority of not less than two-thirds of the members of the House “present and voting”